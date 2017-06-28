'Broken Arrow In Motion' Campaign Aims To Make City Information Easier To Access

Broken Arrow is taking a new approach to help keep people up to speed on what's happening. It's an effort to be more transparent and make city information easier to access.

"You can do all the great things in the world, but if you don't tell anybody about it, it might as well be like one hand clapping,” said city manager Michael Spurgeon.

The Broken Arrow in Motion campaign is a ten-minute video posted once a month, reaching people wherever they are.

"Keep the community informed on what's happening, not only at city hall but around the city,” Spurgeon stated.

"So, you want to know how long this Kenosha resurfacing project is going to last? That it's paid for by 2014 Bond money? Well, that's all information that the city of broken arrow wants in the palm of your hand,” Spurgeon explained. “We want the information to be very relevant to what's affected them right now."

The latest video covers the Dog Park, the budget, even the high school's football field.

"This is their city,” said B.A. Mayor Craig Thurmond. “We're they're servants, and what we're doing with their community."

With an average age of 35, the city is trying harder to reach people on social media and the response has been positive.

Still, some people have questions, and the city has answers.

"To trust their government, they need to know what's going on,” Thurmond stated. “They need to be aware of what we're doing."

The city just hopes you slow your scroll when you see its video and pick up a healthy habit.

"That habit is to make it trendy enough and informative enough that people will come back," said Spurgeon.

City leaders say the Broken Arrow in Motion videos will just focus on city business.

They do partner and work closely with the school district and B.A. Chamber, so updates on collaborative projects will also be featured.