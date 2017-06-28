Tulsa Police Seek Help Finding Driver Who Hit Man

Police need help finding the driver who hit and killed a man walking on a Tulsa street.

Officers say 41-year-old Matthew Hedenberg was walking down North Yale Avenue late Friday night when a car struck him from behind then took off.

Investigators believe the car could be a blue or black 2004 to 2010 model Chevy Cobalt.

They say the car will have a damaged passenger side mirror and could also have damage to the front.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.