News: Crime

Car Thieves Don't Get Far Thanks To Alert Tulsa Police Officer

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A woman couldn't stop two thieves from stealing her car, but they didn't get far thanks to an alert police officer. 

The officer saw the Toyota Camry driving without headlights near 6th and Peoria at about 12:45 a.m. and tried to stop it.  The car sped off but the chase ended near 2nd and Frankfort when the Camry hit a curb and flattened all four tires.

The driver and passenger got out and ran. Police said a K-9 officer caught up with the driver, identified as 32-year-old Derek Jacobson, but they didn't find the passenger.

Police said the car was stolen near 13th and St. Louis. The owner, Jessica Ney, says she was terrified but didn't want the thieves to get away so she ran after them.

Police booked Derek Jacobson into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and resisting arrest.

