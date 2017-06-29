Vandals Damage Three Sapulpa Businesses

Vandals damaged three businesses in downtown Sapulpa early Thursday.

Officers answered an alarm at the AutoZone store in the Main Place Shopping Center at South Main and West Cleveland at about 1:30 a.m. They found the front glass door shattered.

About an hour later, a parking lot sweeping crew found shattered glass doors at Little Caesars and Subway in the same shopping center.

Police don't believe anything was stolen from any of the businesses.