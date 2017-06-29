Man Charged With Murder In Tulsa Home Invasion Attempt - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Charged With Murder In Tulsa Home Invasion Attempt

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Prosecutors have charged a 36-year-old man with first-degree murder following a deadly Tulsa home invasion attempt on June 21st.

John Schmidt is accused of shooting and killing a man after trying to break into a home near Independence and North Marion.

Police say Schmidt kicked in his neighbor's door, but ran off when the homeowners shot at him.  They say Schmidt then shot David Willis, who was sitting in his car in front of his house nearby.

Schmidt was also charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, burglary and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

