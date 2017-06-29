Muskogee Man Arrested For Making Bomb Threat At Police Station

Michael Prince Myers is accused of using a telephone in the police department's lobby on Tuesday, June 27 to call a police dispatcher saying he had placed a bomb in the police station.More >>
Michael Prince Myers is accused of using a telephone in the police department's lobby on Tuesday, June 27 to call a police dispatcher saying he had placed a bomb in the police station.More >>
A woman couldn't stop two thieves from stealing her car, but they didn't get far thanks to an alert police officer.More >>
A woman couldn't stop two thieves from stealing her car, but they didn't get far thanks to an alert police officer.More >>
A wreck involving a truck and another vehicle closed the northbound lanes of Highway 69 near Wagoner Thursday morning.More >>
A wreck involving a truck and another vehicle closed the northbound lanes of Highway 69 near Wagoner Thursday morning.More >>
The Oklahoma State Conference National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) announced the new Youth and College Division Advisor.More >>
The Oklahoma State Conference National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) announced the new Youth and College Division Advisor.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on