Muskogee Man Arrested For Making Bomb Threat At Police Station

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for calling in a bomb threat Tuesday to the Muskogee Police Department while he was in their lobby.

According to court documents, Michael Prince Myers is accused of using a telephone in the police department's lobby on Tuesday, June 27 to call a police dispatcher saying he had placed a bomb in the police station.

The affidavit also shows that Myers stated he was a terrorist and wanted to turn himself in.

He was arrested and booked into the Muskogee County jail.

He's being charged with making a telephone bomb threat, which is a felony.