Truck Wreck Backs Up Traffic Near Wagoner

A wreck involving a truck and an SUV closed the northbound lanes of Highway 69 near Wagoner Thursday morning.

Both vehicles rolled over and the truck came to rest upside down blocking one lane, the SUV ended up in a ditch.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at 655 Road at about 9 a.m.

The OHP has not released any details about the crash, including any injuries.

Troopers opened one northbound lane about an hour later.