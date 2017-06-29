Truck Wreck Backs Up Traffic Near Wagoner - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Truck Wreck Backs Up Traffic Near Wagoner

Posted: Updated:
Photo of the wrecked truck. Courtesy Angela Holly. Photo of the wrecked truck. Courtesy Angela Holly.
WAGONER, Oklahoma -

A wreck involving a truck and an SUV closed the northbound lanes of Highway 69 near Wagoner Thursday morning.

Both vehicles rolled over and the truck came to rest upside down blocking one lane, the SUV ended up in a ditch.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at 655 Road at about 9 a.m.

The OHP has not released any details about the crash, including any injuries.

Troopers opened one northbound lane about an hour later.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.