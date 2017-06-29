Tulsa Woman Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

A Tulsa woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, according to a release from Loretta F. Radford, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Federal prosecutors say Cynthia Renee Scarsdale was the office manager at A&R Mechanical, Inc. in Tulsa.

The release states "between January 2005 and March 2013, Scarsdale made a habit of forging checks and fraudulently wiring money from A&R's bank accounts to her personal account. In order to mask the fraudulent transactions." The government alleges Scarsdale then entered false data into the company's accounting records.

The US Attorney's Office says Scarsdale now faces a possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

Cynthia Scarsdale is scheduled for sentencing in September.