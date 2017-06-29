Robbery Threat Over A Dollar Leads To Tulsa Man's Arrest - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Robbery Threat Over A Dollar Leads To Tulsa Man's Arrest

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a 42-year-old man they say threatened to stab another man during a robbery over a dollar at a Tulsa Walmart store late Wednesday. 
 
The victim told officers a man, who was identified as John Todd, demanded the money, then pulled out a knife and said he'd stab him if he didn't get it.  

The robbery attempt happened at the store in the 6600 block of South Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m.  After the victim pointed out the suspect's vehicle to officers, John Todd was taken into custody. 

Police booked Todd into the Tulsa County jail on a second-degree robbery complaint.

Jail records show John Todd is also being held in jail on a warrant out of Pawnee County.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.