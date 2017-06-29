Robbery Threat Over A Dollar, Leads To Tulsa Man's Arrest

Police arrested a 42-year-old man they say threatened to stab another man during a robbery over a dollar at a Tulsa Walmart store late Wednesday.



The victim told officers a man, who was identified as John Todd, demanded the money, then pulled out a knife and said he'd stab him if he didn't get it.

The robbery attempt happened at the store in the 6600 block of South Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m. After the victim pointed out the suspect's vehicle to officers, John Todd was taken into custody.

Police booked Todd into the Tulsa County jail on a second-degree robbery complaint.

Jail records show John Todd is also being held in jail on a warrant out of Pawnee County.