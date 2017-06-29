Businesses Give Donation To Sand Springs Elementary School - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Businesses Give Donation To Sand Springs Elementary School

Posted: Updated:
American Environmental Landfill, which is down the street from Anderson Elementary, and Montauk Energy, gave the district a check for $37,500. American Environmental Landfill, which is down the street from Anderson Elementary, and Montauk Energy, gave the district a check for $37,500.
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

Two local businesses gave a Sand Springs elementary school a big donation Thursday.

American Environmental Landfill, which is down the street from Anderson Elementary, and Montauk Energy, gave the district a check for $37,500.

School leaders said they'll put the money to good use.

"We're going to be able to buy reading curriculum, update our reading curriculum, provide some staff salaries for that, some support staff," said Anderson Superintendent Brett Banker.

This is just the first check Anderson will get. The companies pledged to send them checks every year for the next 50 years, which would add up to $750,000.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.