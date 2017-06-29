Businesses Give Donation To Sand Springs Elementary School

American Environmental Landfill, which is down the street from Anderson Elementary, and Montauk Energy, gave the district a check for $37,500.

Two local businesses gave a Sand Springs elementary school a big donation Thursday.

School leaders said they'll put the money to good use.

"We're going to be able to buy reading curriculum, update our reading curriculum, provide some staff salaries for that, some support staff," said Anderson Superintendent Brett Banker.

This is just the first check Anderson will get. The companies pledged to send them checks every year for the next 50 years, which would add up to $750,000.