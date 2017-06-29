Man Found Guilty In 2016 Tulsa Murder Case

A 40-year-old Tulsa man was found guilty of murder Thursday in the April 2016 shooting death of Daniel Watashe.

Police said Eric Bradford and Watashe were arguing over a woman on April 30, 2016, at East 54th Street North and North Frankfort Place when the argument escalated and Bradford shot Watashe and fled.

Bradford then threw the gun into the river and fled to Okmulgee, police said.

The jury has yet to deliberate on the sentence.