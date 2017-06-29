ODOT Comes Up With Creative Signs To Send Serious Messages - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

ODOT Comes Up With Creative Signs To Send Serious Messages

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

ODOT is using humor on highway signs to get a very serious message across from drivers. 

For the last year, Oklahoma's Department of Transportation has been putting a little levity into a very serious message. Safety on the highways and especially the work zones. 

Each Wednesday they put up a sign that'll make you smile, or even pause for a second. 

The signs are a part of ODOT's work zone Wednesday campaign and they've started to gain a following with signs like this one for Mother's Day that read "Call your mom today, but not right now," and many just like it. 

They're written by a small group which brainstorms two months in advance. Annahlyse Meyer is one of those brains. 

"We really look at what kind of message is going to catch driver's attention. The goal is to get them to think about the message and kind of be aware while they are driving," said Meyer. 

Not every idea works, and writing on the boards is tight. Getting a clever safety message that's easy to read at 70 miles an hour all in 26 characters is no small feat. 

"They're kind of fun! We try to get our creative juices flowing and not all of the messages that we come up with are used," Meyer added. 

But when they land on one they use, safer driving is the reward. 

While they appreciate the enthusiasm, ODOT is asking drivers not to try and take photos of the messages they like. All of those are available on their social media pages. Just don't share them from your car. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.