Mannford Couple Talks About Their Viral 'Redneck Reveal'

MANNFORD, Oklahoma -

A hand-caught catfish with a pink tag hanging from its mouth is how Shelby and Colt Moore found out they are having a little girl, just like they'd been praying for.

“I want a daddy's girl,” said Colt. “I don't want a boy that acts like me.”

They also wanted their gender reveal to be something that showcased one of their favorite hobbies: noodling.

“It's an adrenaline rush,” said Colt.

That's where you catch a fish with just your hands. 

“It’s a fun sport,” he added.

For the reveal, Colt pre-caught the fish and handed it off to a buddy who secretly tagged it and put it back in Keystone Lake. Then, Colt dove down and caught it again, this time with a pink ribbon and his wife watching.

“It's neat,” said Shelby. “It's different, so we decided we'd run with it and do it. And turned out really cool.”

Shelby shared the video on Facebook, and within just a few days it had 2 million views. Now, it's nearing five million.

“Turned out to be viral,” Shelby laughed.

The couple didn't expect and didn't intend to get so much attention, most of it good, some of it not. But, Colt and Shelby don't care.

They're proud of who they are.

“I am definitely country,” said Shelby.

And they're proud of their 'redneck reveal.

“It is a redneck way of revealing a gender for sure,” Shelby stated.  

But mostly, they can't wait to meet their little girl, Collins, this December.

“She'll be in the water with us noodling with us hopefully one day and hunting and fishing,” she added.

And they'll have quite the story to let her know, where it all began.

“My little redneck baby,” she laughed.

