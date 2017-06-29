Creek County Sheriff's Office Issues Statement On Inmate’s Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Creek County Sheriff's Office Issues Statement On Inmate’s Death

CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Creek County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about an inmate who died in jail custody this month.

The sheriff’s office said Ronald Garland got into an altercation with detention staff and as he was being restrained, jailers noticed Garland was having a medical emergency.

Creek County asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident.

The sheriff’s office says video of the incident will not be released to preserve the investigation.

Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller said an MPD officer arrested Garland in the early morning hours of June 9th on a DUI complaint and was taken to the Creek County Jail to be booked.

Miller said Garland was in good spirits at the time and treated his officers respectfully.

Garland’s mother, Janice Bush, said she has a lot of questions and wants justice for her son.

“Definitely want justice. I wanna know why. I want justice for my son. He didn’t deserve to die in jail, he did not deserve that,” she said.

OSBI is waiting on the medical examiner’s report to determine if Garland’s death was caused by someone else, or by another factor.

