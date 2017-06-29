TU Students Call On School To Renew Harassment, Assault Programs

Student leaders at the University of Tulsa are calling for changes regarding the school's assault and harassment prevention programs.

Editors of the university's student-run publication, The Collegian, announced Thursday in a Facebook post they emailed an open letter to the university's president, Gerard Clancy, to request administration "renew its focus on assault and harassment prevention programming."

The letter comes on the heels of the arrest of a student-athlete at the university on a rape complaint.

Lesley Nchanji, a soccer player from Cameroon, is accused of raping another athlete.

In its Facebook post, the student paper asked for people to share the post and to share their thoughts.

"The issue of sexual assault and harassment is extremely important to us, as we know it is for many TU students," they wrote in the post. "Please work with us to incite change on our campus."

Editor-in-Chief Emeritus Hannah Kloppenburg and Editor-in-Chief Kayleigh Thesenvitz signed the letter.

Kloppenburg and Thesenvitz will talk to News On 6 on Friday about why they sent the letter.