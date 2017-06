The Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce wants to make sure the area is well positioned for economic growth.

The chamber is sharing results of a study that looked at the local workforce and salaries.

The chamber hopes to use the data to convince companies to expand in or relocate to Tulsa.

"It gets very competitive,” said Brien Thorstenberg of Tulsa Regional Chamber. “We have to show that we can meet their workforce needs now and in the future."

The study surveyed nearly 1,000 employees from companies across northeast Oklahoma.