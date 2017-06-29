Sapulpa Business Has Message For Vandals Who Destroyed Windows

"We woke up to a phone call, ‘Hey, get to your store. Windows are busted out,’" said Little Caesars General Manager Cindy Freeman.

All three businesses had to repair the damaged windows and clean up the glass to open the doors.

The glass is cleaned up now but the search is on for whoever vandalized the businesses at Main Place Shopping Center in Sapulpa.

Three Green Country business owners are frustrated after someone shot out their windows.

"When we showed up, we had glass all over the sidewalk, inside our store."

Sapulpa Police got a call from the Auto Zone alarm company around 2 a.m., saying the business’s front windows had been shattered.

It wasn't until police got on the scene that they realized Subway and Little Ceasars had been hit too.

"It's just a big mess. Replacing windows and cleaning up broken glass. Trying to keep our customers and the children on the sidewalk safe," Freeman said.

Freeman said, “It's really annoying, that's what it is. When you have people that have no consideration and think it’s a big, funny, haha game, they don't realize they are not just breaking a glass. I mean, we have kids that ride through here and play, toddlers will run up and down out here playing. If they fell on that glass and they got cut, I mean, not cool."

Freeman said it’s the first time the Little Ceasars has been vandalized, and she hopes it is the last.

"How would they feel if we came to their house and started breaking their windows and they got to wake up and replace, I mean these windows are not cheap," she said.

Police did get surveillance footage from Auto Zone but said it's too grainy to do any good. They're still waiting on the surveillance footage from Little Caesars.