Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect In Turley Homicide

Tulsa Police released the name of a suspect wanted in connection with a murder outside a Turley convenience store.

Police say Emari Jordan is wanted for the murder of Denerrious Hopkins.

Hopkins was shot and killed outside the Turley Food Mart just after 10:00 Monday night.

Witnesses said a man pulled up in the store's parking lot, got out of a vehicle and started shooting at the victim. Police said he was shot five times.

Hopkins leaves behind three kids - all under the age of 5.

Hopkins' family has set up a GoFundMe page, which can be viewed here.

