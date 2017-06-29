Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect In Turley Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect In Turley Homicide

Police say Emari Jordan is wanted for the murder of Denerrious Hopkins. [DOC] Police say Emari Jordan is wanted for the murder of Denerrious Hopkins. [DOC]
TURLEY, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police released the name of a suspect wanted in connection with a murder outside a Turley convenience store.

Police say Emari Jordan is wanted for the murder of Denerrious Hopkins.

6/27/2017 Related Story: Man Shot, Killed Outside Turley Convenience Store

Hopkins was shot and killed outside the Turley Food Mart just after 10:00 Monday night.

Witnesses said a man pulled up in the store's parking lot, got out of a vehicle and started shooting at the victim. Police said he was shot five times.

Hopkins leaves behind three kids - all under the age of 5.

Hopkins' family has set up a GoFundMe page, which can be viewed here

6/28/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Homicide Victim's Girlfriend Says Family Is 'Devastated'

