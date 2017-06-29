Rain Causes Flooding For Some Tulsa Businesses

Despite the chance of rain going into the holiday weekend, businesses along Lake Hudson hope they'll see big crowds.

They need to catch a break after flooding left properties under water and kept many visitors away for much of the spring.

The last two months have been nothing but challenging for people living along the lakes in green country.

All that rain flooded a number of properties, including the Horseshoe Inn and Campground.

"It's just been a tough year for everybody," said Linda Garrett of the campground.

Garrett thinks she's lost $35 thousand so far this year after parts of her property were under water for 44 days straight, forcing her to make due for guests over Memorial Day weekend.

"They were in the front yard and across the street in our lodge," Garrett said.

Since then the water has dropped. And the clean-up is on.

"We've ripped out the walls and the floors and replaced all of those," Garrett said.

The cabins are fixed. The pool now looks enticing.

"We've redone the new liner and got the pool ready," Garrett said.

Even the dock, standing 12 feet high, was once submerged.

"I wasn't even sure if it was there because the waves did so much damage," Garrett said.

Linda did lose several trees to the floods, but her grass came back.

"I'm very happy to see grass again," Garrett said.

Helping her find some humor amidst the stress.

"I mean we've gone from too much water, to now we're having to water to keep the grass alive," Garrett said.

Just happy and hopeful this weekend will help turn the year around.

"Probably going to mean a loss for sure this year, but I love living out here by the lake and i love having visitors, so we rebuild and we go on,' she said.

If you'd like to take advantage of the reclaimed space this weekend, there are still some cabins available.

There's also some tent camping spots open, for just $25 you'll have access to the water and have a great holiday weekend.