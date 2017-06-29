Tulsa FOP Lodges Present Check To 100 Black Men Of Tulsa

The money will be used as part of the Entrepreneurship Shadow Program, which partners local business owners and high school students for five weeks during the summer.

Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police Lodges 93 and 188 presented the 100 Black Men of Tulsa with a $2,500 check Thursday.

The money will be used as part of the Entrepreneurship Shadow Program, which partners local business owners and high school students for five weeks during the summer.

Sydnee Dickson will be interning with a Tulsa Attorney.

“My mother’s friend, her coworker, had a daughter in this program. Her daughter went off to college so she brought it to my attention, she knew I was interested in it, so I joined the program," Dickson said.

This is the second year the two lodges have donated to the group.