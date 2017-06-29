Tulsa Fire Chief Driskell Willingly Returns City-Issued Gun

Our partners at The Frontier report Tulsa Fire Chief Ray Driskell has turned in his gun.

Earlier this month, it was revealed he had been issued a gun even though he is not CLEET certified.

Tulsa's city attorney said this week CLEET certification is not required for Driskell to have a gun.

But The Frontier says he's turning it in anyway.

It was also announced this week that Driskell would stay on as chief after an investigation of his conduct.

The Frontier requested records of any final disciplinary action taken against Driskell, and were told that no such records exist.

