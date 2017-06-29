Tulsa Fire Chief Driskell Willingly Returns City-Issued Gun - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Fire Chief Driskell Willingly Returns City-Issued Gun

Posted: Updated:
By: Kevin Canfield, The Frontier
Tulsa Fire Chief Driskell Willingly Returns City-Issued Gun Tulsa Fire Chief Driskell Willingly Returns City-Issued Gun
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Our partners at The Frontier report Tulsa Fire Chief Ray Driskell has turned in his gun.

Earlier this month, it was revealed he had been issued a gun even though he is not CLEET certified.

6/27/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Fire Chief To Continue Work After Complaints, Mayor Says

Tulsa's city attorney said this week CLEET certification is not required for Driskell to have a gun.

But The Frontier says he's turning it in anyway.

It was also announced this week that Driskell would stay on as chief after an investigation of his conduct.

The Frontier requested records of any final disciplinary action taken against Driskell, and were told that no such records exist.

To read more, visit readfrontier.com.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.