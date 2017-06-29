Police Respond To Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are responding to a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Officers responded to the Addison Apartments near South 101st East Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard around 10:00 Thursday night.

Multiple units are on the scene.

Police have not said how many people are involved or if there are any injuries, but News On 6's Marty Kasper said he saw one person on the ground in the middle of the parking lot.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as information becomes available.