Showers, Storms Push Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Showers, Storms Push Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will push across eastern Oklahoma Friday morning.

These storms are part of a cold front moving out of Kansas into Oklahoma.

WARN Interactive Radar

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for northern and northeast Oklahoma until 10 a.m.

Weather Alerts

That front will lead to additional thunderstorms developing during the day on Friday as it moves into southeast Oklahoma.

By Saturday, additional storms could develop near or south of the I-40 corridor.  But there is still a good chance for showers with some thunderstorms across northern Oklahoma.

On Sunday, that front will either move back north as a warm front, leading to the development of additional showers and storms.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.