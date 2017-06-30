Showers, Storms Push Across Eastern Oklahoma

Thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will push across eastern Oklahoma Friday morning.

These storms are part of a cold front moving out of Kansas into Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for northern and northeast Oklahoma until 10 a.m.

That front will lead to additional thunderstorms developing during the day on Friday as it moves into southeast Oklahoma.

By Saturday, additional storms could develop near or south of the I-40 corridor. But there is still a good chance for showers with some thunderstorms across northern Oklahoma.

On Sunday, that front will either move back north as a warm front, leading to the development of additional showers and storms.

