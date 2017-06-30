High-Speed Chase In Tulsa Ends With Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a driver of a stolen car after a high-speed chase in Tulsa overnight.

Troopers said they attempted to stop the driver of the Dodge Challenger on Highway 11 at about 12:15 a.m. The OHP says the driver took off, reaching speeds of 130 mph.

The chase wound all over Tulsa and ended when the trooper used a tactical vehicle maneuver to push the car out of control. The Challenger hit a utility pole near 21st and Southwest Boulevard.

After EMSA paramedics checked out the driver, the OHP took him to the Tulsa County jail.