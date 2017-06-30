Former OU Receiver Ryan Broyles To Open Restaurant On Campus Corner



Campus Corner has a new addition and it's not the typical late night bar that the University of Oklahoma is used to.

The Porch will be located at 311 W. Boyd Street and comes with a view everyone can enjoy, overlooking University Lawn.

"We didn't want to create just another space on Campus Corner, we wanted to build something special, said proprietor Ray Reyes.

The restaurant team includes Reyes and his wife Eric, former OU star athletes Ryan and Mary Beth Broyles, investment consultant Joey Bess and a few additional investors. They say they've developed a unique gameplan for a restaurant with a trendy vibe.

"One thing we knew from the beginning is that we had the best view of Campus on the corner, but it has always been from our roof. We knew we had to create an experience to go along with that view. A place where anyone and everyone could gather and create memories of the University of Oklahoma and Campus Corner," Reyes said.

The team decided to create a plan to add a second story to the building that will overlook University Lawn, which according to Reyes, is a sight worth seeing.

The two-story restaurant is designed to be a friendly space and experience with a welcoming design for college student and families.

As for Ryan and Mary Beth Broyles, they have obvious emotional ties to the University and city of Norman where they both grew up.

"My wife and I both grew up here so we're thrilled to be opening a locally owned restaurant because we love being a part of our community. In a sense, there's pride of ownership, not only for us but also for family and friends, fellow athletes and fans that have supported me since my days at OU. We wanted to build The Porch for everyone. We want anyone who visits to feel like they're at home!" said Broyles.

Broyles was a two-time All-American at Oklahoma and set the all-time record in the NCAA FBS for most career receptions. After his Sooner career, he got drafted by the Detroit Lions. Broyles has returned home and looks to explore his entrepreneurial side with this new project.

The menu for The Porch will be mouth-watering according to Broyles, offering high-quality fan favorites, served with a personal twist. The menu will offer selections for gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian connoisseurs.

"Working with people who are just as passionate about providing vegan and vegetarian options as I make me that much more excited to open this restaurant," said Mary Beth Broyles, a former athlete accustomed to the healthy eating lifestyle.

There will also be an enticing drink menu offered, including award-winning bartender Amber Harris.

This project is currently under construction and The Porch is looking forward to opening in the Fall of 2017, hopefully in time for the first OU game on September 2. You can keep up with the progress, and explore more of the restaurant by following The Porch on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at, @theporchnorman.