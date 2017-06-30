French Version Of Tulsa's Golden Driller Dedicated

News On 6 has the first pictures of a smaller Golden Driller now standing at a western-themed amusement park in Jeanmenil, France.

It's the icon of a new thrill ride was dedicated Friday, along with an exhibit that explains how Tulsa's Driller came about.

Frederic Beck with park said they found out about the Driller when they were doing research for the ride's name. Then, when they found out it was installed in 1966, the same year as their own park, they were sold.

Several Tulsans were at the park east of Paris for the ceremony.