The BOK Center Bans Smoking Inside and Outside Arena - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

The BOK Center Bans Smoking Inside and Outside Arena

Posted: Updated:
By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

After new security enhancements at the BOK Center, the use of the exterior smoking terrace will no longer be available. 

Guests won't be allowed to leave the building and re-enter in order to smoke either. 

This new policy will go into effect for every arena event starting August 10, 2017. 

"Our primary objective as the management company of this venue is to protect our guests and employees and we have identified this area as an opportunity to enhance security. While we understand that this is an inconvenience for some, we are confident that all of our fans can agree that safety comes first," state Jeff Nickler, General Manager.

This also prohibits the use of "e-cigarettes" anywhere inside the Arena. The new rule will be strictly enforced. 

The BOK Center joins other concert and sports venues across the country including the Madison Square Garden in New York, Chesapeake Energy Arena and Philips Arena in Atlanta. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.