The BOK Center Bans Smoking Inside and Outside Arena

After new security enhancements at the BOK Center, the use of the exterior smoking terrace will no longer be available.

Guests won't be allowed to leave the building and re-enter in order to smoke either.

This new policy will go into effect for every arena event starting August 10, 2017.

"Our primary objective as the management company of this venue is to protect our guests and employees and we have identified this area as an opportunity to enhance security. While we understand that this is an inconvenience for some, we are confident that all of our fans can agree that safety comes first," state Jeff Nickler, General Manager.

This also prohibits the use of "e-cigarettes" anywhere inside the Arena. The new rule will be strictly enforced.

The BOK Center joins other concert and sports venues across the country including the Madison Square Garden in New York, Chesapeake Energy Arena and Philips Arena in Atlanta.