PSO Seeking Rate Increase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

PSO Seeking Rate Increase

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Public Service Company of Oklahoma has filed a rate increase request that would raise the average residential customer's monthly bill by $14.

The request filed Friday with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission asks to raise rates by 11 percent, or $156 million, after the company spent more than $625 million on new infrastructure and other equipment and to comply with federal environmental regulations.

The utility says the for a typical residential customer, the increase will be approximately 50 cents a day.

PSO says in a news release that current rates are based on costs from 2014 and 2015 and don't include the recent investments.

“PSO is committed to investing in a stronger, smarter and cleaner energy grid, and providing customers the highest quality, safe and efficient service they rely on to power their homes and businesses,” said Stuart Solomon, PSO president and chief operating officer.  

“At the same time, we’re working to be as efficient as possible and will continue to provide excellent power reliability at prices that remain significantly below national averages.”

PSO is the state's second-largest power company with about 545,000 customers in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.