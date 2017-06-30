Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Tulsa, Areas South - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Tulsa, Areas South

Posted: Updated:
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Tulsa, Areas South Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Tulsa, Areas South
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for areas from Tulsa to the south until 11 p.m. Friday.

Storms are firing in southwest Oklahoma where severe storms are expected in the afternoon.

A weak cold front will continue moving through northeast Oklahoma today, providing a focal point for additional thunderstorm development near the I-44 corridor. Storms will become more likely after 4 PM, becoming more widespread just south of Tulsa as we move into the evening hours with the highest rain chances across southeast Oklahoma.

WARN Interactive Radar

Once again, a few storms could become severe with damaging winds and large hail the primary threats. Locally heavy rains could also cause a few instances of localized flooding by late tonight.

Weather Alerts

Storm chances look to diminish from north-to-south after midnight, with a few showers lingering into early Saturday morning. Saturday is shaping up to be mainly dry across eastern Oklahoma with just a slight chance of isolated showers, but storms look to become more likely again by Sunday morning, so be just stay weather aware as you make your holiday weekend plans! We’ll keep you advised.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.