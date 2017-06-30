Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Tulsa, Areas South

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for areas from Tulsa to the south until 11 p.m. Friday.

Storms are firing in southwest Oklahoma where severe storms are expected in the afternoon.

A weak cold front will continue moving through northeast Oklahoma today, providing a focal point for additional thunderstorm development near the I-44 corridor. Storms will become more likely after 4 PM, becoming more widespread just south of Tulsa as we move into the evening hours with the highest rain chances across southeast Oklahoma.

Once again, a few storms could become severe with damaging winds and large hail the primary threats. Locally heavy rains could also cause a few instances of localized flooding by late tonight.

Storm chances look to diminish from north-to-south after midnight, with a few showers lingering into early Saturday morning. Saturday is shaping up to be mainly dry across eastern Oklahoma with just a slight chance of isolated showers, but storms look to become more likely again by Sunday morning, so be just stay weather aware as you make your holiday weekend plans! We’ll keep you advised.

