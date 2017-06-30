3-Month-Old Broken Arrow Boy Dies; Investigation Underway

A 3-month-old baby died Friday after Broken Arrow police officers and firefighters were called to an in-home daycare where they found the boy unresponsive.

The baby was transported from the daycare in the 3500 block of East Vail Street to a local hospital, Officer James Koch said in a news release.

The boy was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The death — which police say is not suspicious — is under investigation. The state Medical Examiner's Office will conduct its own investigation to determine a cause of death.