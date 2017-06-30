Multiple People Shot At New York's Bronx Lebanon Hospital, Cops Say

4:32: Witness Gonzalo Carazo, who works at the the hospital, told CBS New York he smelled smoke and was told the hospital was on lockdown. He said a saw a doctor with a gunshot wound to the hand.

"I didn't hear any gunshots, all I hear was the doctor saying 'Help, help," Carazo said.

Carazo said he barricaded himself in a room for about 15 minutes before law enforcement arrived to escort him and others down the stairs and out the building.

"It was hot, and I was nervous," Carazo said. "I saw blood on the stairs."

4:31 p.m. -- The Associated Press reports that police say the shooter pulled a gun from beneath his white lab coat, killing at least one person and wounding others before apparently taking his own life.

4:18 p.m. -- The NYPD has identified the shooter as

Dr. Henry Bello, a former employee at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, reports CBS New York's Reena Roy. Four to six people were shot, and others suffered minor injuries trying to leave the building, the station reports.

4:12 p.m. -- A patient on the tenth floor of the hospital told CBS New York outside the building a "code red" alarm went off and he barricaded himself inside his room. He was later evacuated along with other patients. He said he did not hear gunshots.

4:07 p.m. -- CBS New York reports that 4 -6 people have gunshot wounds and other injuries.

4:01 p.m. -- J. Peter Donald, an NYPD spokesman, confirmed via Twitter the shooter is "deceased at the hospital."

3:55 p.m. -- CBS New York reporter Reena Roy tweeted that the NYPD has confirmed that the shooter is down and no longer a threat.

3:53 p.m. -- CBS New York reporter Reena Roy tweeted that the shooter is believed to have been wearing a white lab coat.

3:47 p.m. -- Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump was aware of the incident. Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are responding to the scene, the bureau tweeted.

Original Story: Police in New York City are responding to a report of shots fired at Bronx Lebanon Hospital, CBS New York reports.

The incident began just before 3 p.m. at 173rd Street and Grand Concourse in the Mt. Eden section of the Bronx.

CBS New York reports that police have confirmed two people shot on the 16th floor of the hospital.

CBS New York reporter Reena Roy tweeted that police are going floor to floor in the hospital looking for the shooter who is believed to have a rifle and has reportedly barricaded himself. Police believe the shooter is a former employee of the hospital, Roy reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated.