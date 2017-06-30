Body Of Sailor Killed In USS Fitzgerald Crash Arrives In Tulsa

A fallen sailor was brought to his final resting place in Oklahoma Friday night.

Tan Truong Huynh was one of the seven sailors killed earlier this month in the USS Fitzgerald crash off the coast of Japan.

Huynh, 25, never lived in Oklahoma, but according to the Patriot Guard Riders, his mother and sister moved to the Tulsa area while he was in the service and they want him buried here.

6/28/2017 Related Story: Sailor Killed In USS Fitzgerald Crash To Be Buried In Oklahoma

"It's hard sometimes, especially with the active duty soldiers that pass. It's great that the community comes out and you see the outpouring for the family and for the military in general I know that's really one thing that tugged at me," said Michael Sturgill, Former U.S. Navy Reserve.

Huynh was born in Vietnam, and grew up in California and Connecticut, according to his obituary.

"Tan did not talk much, but when he did, it was always something worth hearing," the obituary says.Visitation will be next Wednesday at Floral Haven Funeral Home, in Broken Arrow.