Body Of Soldier Killed In USS Fitzgerald Crash To Arrive In Tulsa

Body Of Soldier Slain In USS Fitzgerald Crash To Arrive In Tulsa

The body of one of the seven sailors killed earlier this month in the USS Fitzgerald crash off the coast of Japan is set to arrive in Tulsa tonight.

Tan Truong Huynh, 25, never lived in Oklahoma, but according to the Patriot Guard Riders, his mother and sister moved to the Tulsa area while he was in the service and they want him buried here.

Huynh was born in Vietnam, and grew up in California and Connecticut, according to his obituary.

"Tan did not talk much, but when he did, it was always something worth hearing," the obituary says.

