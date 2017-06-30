Jellystone Water Park Now Open At Keystone Lake - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jellystone Water Park Now Open At Keystone Lake

KEYSTONE LAKE, Oklahoma -

Just in time for the holiday weekend, the newest attraction on Keystone Lake is officially open for business. 

Sun's out, fun's out at Jellystone Park on Keystone Lake.  

"It's really nice. We were the first ones in the pool."

Jada Nevels has been waiting for opening day. She and her friend Haley Letclhider were the water park's first customers. 

The water park has a splash pad, pool and water slide, all with a lakefront view. 

"It's so nice. I don't like the actual lake part of it so it's nice to get in the clear water and just relax," said Nevels. 

But for those who prefer playing in the lake over the pool, that's an option too, with what is called a Wibit, an inflatable playground in the open water. 

There is still some work to be done around the park after spring flooding stalled the construction, but the owners will rave about how Jellystone came a long way in a few short weeks. 

There are even bigger plans for the future, including a pool just for adults and more slides. But for now, adults and children seem to be enjoying the fun that's in front of them. 

