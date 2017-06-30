Infant Dies Mysteriously While At Broken Arrow Daycare

A 3-month old baby boy died today at an in-home daycare in Broken Arrow.

It was shortly before 10 a.m. Friday morning that police arrived at the in-home daycare of Patti Yarbrough.

According to DHS, Yarbrough has had a licensed daycare since August of last year.

When emergency crews got there, the transported the unresponsive 3-month old baby to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The baby's death and surrounding circumstances are under investigation, but police do not believe the death is suspicious. The medical examiner is still working to determine a cause of death, and DHS personnel have been called and are conducting their own investigation.

Arrangements were made for the other children that were here earlier this morning to be picked up and taken elsewhere. DHS says while an investigation is on-going, the agency asks the daycare to voluntarily cease care.