Man Leads Car Chase Into An Established Building - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Leads Car Chase Into An Established Building

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man is preparing a wall at his business tonight after a car plowed through it during a police chase. 

Bill Buffington owns this building off I-44 and has for almost 50 years. 

"I was a builder in 1971, I built this building," said the owner, William Buffington.

Thursday night Buffington's hard work became a crime scene. 

"I saw a mess. I saw a car that was poking part way in there and glass and bricks lying everywhere," said Buffington. 

Roel Gonzalez was the driver of that car. Police said he almost backed into a police officer at a railroad crossing, leading to a chase that ended when Gonzalez jumped out of his car at Lewis and I-44. Leaving the car to roll into Buffington's building. 

"Once the officers catch up to him, he produces a knife he makes some statements saying that he would rather have the officers kill or shoot him," said Jeanne Mackenzie of Tulsa PD. 

Officers tased Gonzalez and took him into custody. 

Gonzalez is in jail today facing five charges, including eluding and resisting arrest while Buffington is left picking up the pieces. 

"The worst part of it was, I saw a brick wall that was damaged and I built that of brick that is no longer available and my thoughts are "where am I going to find that brick," said Buffington.

Gonzalez does have a pretty extensive criminal history here in Tulsa. He had a felony warrant out for his arrest when officers tried to stop him yesterday. He is being held at Tulsa County Jail. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.