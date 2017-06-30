TU Students Call On President For Better Sex Assault Education

Days after a University of Tulsa soccer player was charged with raping another student, editors at the school newspaper penned an open letter to the school president.

In that letter, they ask the university for better sexual assault education.

The editors were upset and sad to hear about rape cases on their campus and decided something has to change.

6/29/2017 Related Story: Update: TU President Responds To Student Letter Addressing Sexual Assault

An incident on TU's campus hit too close to home for Editor-in-Chief of The Collegian Kayleigh Thesenvitz.

"Just because we haven't been targets yet doesn't mean we couldn't be targeted," Thesenvitz said.

TU student Luis Molina was arrested last October on allegations of breaking into women's dorm rooms and sexually assaulting them.

Molina was also arrested on accusations of raping a woman while recording it on his cell phone.

6/27/2017 Related Story: TU Soccer Player Charged With Sexual Assault Of Fellow Student

Earlier this month, TU soccer player Lesley Nchanji was arrested on a complaint of raping another athlete on campus.

"After having a string of burglaries and assaults like that, to see it happening again, it's like, I'm really saddened to see this happening on my campus," said Hannah Kloppenburg, editor-in-chief emeritus.

As editors of the school paper, the students wrote several stories on sexual assault.

But they wanted to do more.

So they wrote an open letter to TU President Gerry Clancy requesting that the TU administration "renew its focus on sexual assault education and prevention."

Adding, "There are many passionate student groups on campus whose members have ideas for inciting change, and we urge you to consider their input."

Clancy responded about an hour and a half later, saying TU will try a new educational program this fall and hire a dedicated Title IX coordinator.

He wrote, "To be successful in providing a safe campus for all and in changing campus culture around assault, we need to work hand in hand with our students, so you have my pledge to do so."

The students say they're grateful for Clancy's response.

The university has already scheduled meetings with various campus groups.