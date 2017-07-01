Tryon Man Killed In Pawnee County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Tryon man was killed in a Pawnee car crash Friday evening.

Troopers said Jesse Donovan, 27, was a passenger in a car driven by Jamie Russell, 27, also of Tryon.

The OHP report says a 2004 Chevy Malibu was headed east on Highway 64 in Pawnee County when for some unknown reason the driver lost control, going off the road with the car hitting a tree.

The crash happened just after 8:10 p.m. about 10 miles west of Pawnee.

Donovan was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where she was treated and released.

The OHP says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.