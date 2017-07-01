17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting

Police in Little Rock, Arkansas say a shooting at a nightclub has left at least 17 people injured early Saturday.

Police chief Kenton Buckner says the shooting occurred at the Power Lounge and appears to have happened following "some sort of dispute broke out between people inside."

Police say via Twitter that all 17 victims, some of whom suffered injuries while fleeing, are alive and one victim who was previously listed in critical condition is now stable

Police say they do not "believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident."

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m.