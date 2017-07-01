Two Teens Injured In Craig County ATV Crash

Two 13-year-old girls were injured after an ATV they were riding on, crashed on a Craig County road Friday afternoon, according to the OHP.

Troopers said the Artic Cat ATV crash happened just after 4:10 p.m. about 2.5 miles west of Vinita.

Both victims, one from Vinita and the other from Pryor were taken to a Tulsa hospital. The Vinita teen was admitted with arm and leg injuries and the Pryor teen was treated for a leg injury and released.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states the pair were southbound on County Road 4370 when the driver failed to make a curve and hit a fence, causing the ATV to roll over.

Cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Both victims were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.