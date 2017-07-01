Drier Air Returns To Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Drier Air Returns To Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Drier weather is returning to kick off our long holiday weekend, but more storm chances are on the horizon that could impact some outdoor holiday plans.

Lingering isolated showers will remain possible through the morning hours, mostly south of Tulsa into southeastern Oklahoma. Clouds for the first half of our Saturday will gradually give way to more sunshine for the afternoon hours. A slight chance for a pop-up storm will remain into the afternoon and evening hours, though most locations should be staying dry.

WARN Interactive Radar

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s today with a light easterly to northeasterly breeze. Typically summer humidity will continue across most of eastern Oklahoma, though humidity should not be too oppressive today as dewpoint values drop just a bit for the afternoon hours. Humidity look to the highest across southeastern Oklahoma, where heat index values could reach the mid 90s.

The weak frontal boundary that helped trigger numerous storms yesterday will lift back north as a warm front on Sunday, providing additional focus for more thunderstorm development. With muggier air in place on Sunday, scattered storms are expected to develop and a few could be strong to severe. It won’t be an all-day washout on Sunday, but if you have any Sunday outdoor plans be aware of the potential for thunderstorms!

Weather Alerts

Temperatures will gradually trend hotter as we head into early next week and into the 4th of July. The weather pattern will also remain unsettled in this time, meaning additional clusters of scattered storms will be possible into both Monday and Independence Day Tuesday, though the chances for any one location to see a storm on these days is fairly low at this point. Once again, stay weather aware with any outdoor grilling plans or fireworks displays. You don’t want to be caught outside if a summer storm comes rolling in!

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

The longer range outlook suggests that the typical summertime ridge of high pressure should gradually strengthen over the western United States by the end of next week, which means the summer heat will likely be here to stay for quite a while!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.