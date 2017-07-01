Drier Air Returns To Eastern Oklahoma

Drier weather is returning to kick off our long holiday weekend, but more storm chances are on the horizon that could impact some outdoor holiday plans.

Lingering isolated showers will remain possible through the morning hours, mostly south of Tulsa into southeastern Oklahoma. Clouds for the first half of our Saturday will gradually give way to more sunshine for the afternoon hours. A slight chance for a pop-up storm will remain into the afternoon and evening hours, though most locations should be staying dry.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s today with a light easterly to northeasterly breeze. Typically summer humidity will continue across most of eastern Oklahoma, though humidity should not be too oppressive today as dewpoint values drop just a bit for the afternoon hours. Humidity look to the highest across southeastern Oklahoma, where heat index values could reach the mid 90s.

The weak frontal boundary that helped trigger numerous storms yesterday will lift back north as a warm front on Sunday, providing additional focus for more thunderstorm development. With muggier air in place on Sunday, scattered storms are expected to develop and a few could be strong to severe. It won’t be an all-day washout on Sunday, but if you have any Sunday outdoor plans be aware of the potential for thunderstorms!

Temperatures will gradually trend hotter as we head into early next week and into the 4th of July. The weather pattern will also remain unsettled in this time, meaning additional clusters of scattered storms will be possible into both Monday and Independence Day Tuesday, though the chances for any one location to see a storm on these days is fairly low at this point. Once again, stay weather aware with any outdoor grilling plans or fireworks displays. You don’t want to be caught outside if a summer storm comes rolling in!

The longer range outlook suggests that the typical summertime ridge of high pressure should gradually strengthen over the western United States by the end of next week, which means the summer heat will likely be here to stay for quite a while!