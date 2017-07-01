Arson Fire, Machete Attack At Tulsa Apartment Complex Under Inve - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Arson Fire, Machete Attack At Tulsa Apartment Complex Under Investigation

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Firefighters believe a fire which heavily damaged a Tulsa apartment early Saturday was intentionally set and say police are investigating a machete attack which injured several people.

The fire department says this was the second time overnight they responded to the Comanche Park Apartments in the 3600 block of North Quaker.  

Firefighters say patio furniture outside the apartment was apparently set on fire sometime before 6:45 a.m. and that fire spread to inside the apartment.

Firefighters say they also responded to another fire at the same complex at around midnight.

Fire Captain Tim Lopez told News On 6, police told them officers were at the complex at around 3 a.m. for an assault involving a machete.  They said several people were injured and are in the hospital.

News On 6 has contacted TPD about the assault.

Tulsa Fire arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fires.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.