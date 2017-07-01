Arson Fire, Machete Attack At Tulsa Apartment Complex Under Investigation

Firefighters believe a fire which heavily damaged a Tulsa apartment early Saturday was intentionally set and say police are investigating a machete attack which injured several people.

The fire department says this was the second time overnight they responded to the Comanche Park Apartments in the 3600 block of North Quaker.

Firefighters say patio furniture outside the apartment was apparently set on fire sometime before 6:45 a.m. and that fire spread to inside the apartment.

Firefighters say they also responded to another fire at the same complex at around midnight.

Fire Captain Tim Lopez told News On 6, police told them officers were at the complex at around 3 a.m. for an assault involving a machete. They said several people were injured and are in the hospital.

Tulsa firefighters: Three incidents at Comanche Park Apartments overnight. 2 fires (1 intentional) and an incident involving a machete pic.twitter.com/7k1LgWNh5z — Amy Slanchik (@amyslanchik) July 1, 2017

News On 6 has contacted TPD about the assault.

Tulsa Fire arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fires.