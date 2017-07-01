OHP: Shots Fired During Police Chase In Mayes County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OHP: Shots Fired During Police Chase In Mayes County

MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says shots were fired during a police chase which began in Pryor Saturday afternoon.

Troopers tell News On 6, the chase ended in rural Mayes County east of Inola.

OHP Trooper Dwight Durant says they are assisting Pryor Police and others in a search for a male and a female suspect who ran off after the chase ended in a corn field.

No word on if anyone was injured or why the couple was running from law enforcement.

News On 6 has a crew on scene and will have updates as they become available.

