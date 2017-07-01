Broken Arrow Boy Scouts Collecting Flags Needing To Be Retired - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Broken Arrow Boy Scouts Collecting Flags Needing To Be Retired

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Boy Scout Troop 3 is collecting American and other flags that have become torn, tattered, faded and need to be retired.

"Some people, they don't retire them properly or just don't know how to retire them properly. " said boy scout Reese Hawkins.

You can drop your old flags at Heritage United Methodist Church located in the 5300 block of East Kenosha in Broken Saturday, Sunday and July 4th.

The Scouts of Troop 3 will see that each flag is retired in a proper and dignified manner. Last year over 200 flags were collected and retired.

Drop Off Times

Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

July 4th: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

This is the 4th year Boy Scouts of Troop 3 are performing this service for our community.

The scouts in charge of this year’s collection are Hawkins, Dominic Severn, and Garren Forst.

For more information, contact Scott Hawkins, Scout Master Troop 3, at 918-850-3439.

