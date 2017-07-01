Jenks Man Charged After Having Inappropriate Conversations With - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jenks Man Charged After Having Inappropriate Conversations With Undercover Officer Posing As Teen

JENKS, Oklahoma -

A man is in jail after Jenks police say he used online apps to try to lure an undercover officer to meet with him.

Officers arrested Michael Kenneth Bell on several charges including making lewd proposals to a minor.

Police say the undercover officer communicated with him online through apps like Instagram and Snapchat.

Investigators say Bell believed he was talking to a 14-year-old girl.

Officers say as they see more and more crimes like this, it's important for parents to know what apps their kids are using.

"Basically, when parents tackle one of them and say, ‘You can’t use that app,' there's two or three of them to take its place,” explained Jenks Police Cpl. Michael Gauldin. “So, just trying to keep up, understanding the apps, knowing what to let kids use and not use, very challenging.”

Police tell us they've been investigating Bell for months.

Officers seized several items including computers from his home.

