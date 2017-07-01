GRDA Police Offer Safety Tips For July 4th Celebrations - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

GRDA Police Offer Safety Tips For July 4th Celebrations

GRDA Police Offer Safety Tips For July 4th Celebrations

TULSA, Oklahoma -

You can count on the GRDA police being out in full force if you have any lake activities planned.

Police say July 4th celebrations bring in the largest crowds each year so safety is a top priority.

GRDA police have been taking boats in and out all afternoon.

They are getting on boats making inspections and in some cases handing out tickets.

Right now, the lake is quiet. Many of the boats are spread out.

But in the coming days that could change.

So here are some things to remember: Always be cautious on how fast you’re going next to another boat. You can't be closer than 50 feet if you are going at wake speeds. And all children under 13 are required to have on a life vest at all times.

But, police say it's not a bad idea for everyone to always wear them.

"The water is very unforgiving,” said GRDA policeman Alan Davis. “Wear your life jackets at all times, even if not required by law. If you go in this water and you are unable to swim or you get injured when you go in, you're still not gonna make it out of the water."

Another thing to keep in mind is the changes in the water. Always be on the lookout for debris floating and shallow areas. 

