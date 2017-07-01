Man Arrested In Machete Attack At Tulsa Apartment Complex - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Arrested In Machete Attack At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police arrested 35-year-old William Butler after they say he attacked three people with a machete.

Amy Rogers lives next door to the apartment that caught fire.

"There's smoke everywhere, and like, we could smell something,” Rogers recalled.

Rogers says she and her daughter woke up to the smell of smoke, and rushed outside.

"She was like ‘It's on fire; the apartment's on fire,’" said Rogers. "I just grabbed the baby and a purse.”

Tulsa Fire Captain Tim Lopez says the apartment complex suffered pretty significant damage.

Captain Lopez says it’s the second time firefighters went to the complex in just a few hours.

Related Story: Arson Fire, Machete Attack At Tulsa Apartment Complex Under Investigation

He says it's clear the second fire is arson, after someone lit a sofa on fire on the back porch. The flames and smoke made their way inside the apartment.

"They took some samples because they do think it was intentional on the backside of the porch, just to make there's any kind of ignitors that might have started the fire,” he stated.

Lopez says in the first fire, patio furniture burned. Firefighters are trying to figure out who started the fires.

Police arrested Butler for two complaints of assault with a deadly weapon.

Firefighters are asking anyone who might have seen or heard anything to give them a call on their arson tipline at 596-ARSN.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.