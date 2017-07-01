Flooding Causes Issues For Businesses Along Hudson Lake

The last two months have been nothing but challenging for people living along the lakes in Green Country.

All the rain flooded a number of properties, including the Horseshoe Inn and Campground.

"It's just been a tough year for everybody,” said Linda Garrett.

Garrett thinks she's lost $35,000, so far, this year after parts of her property were under water for 44 days straight, forcing her to make due for guests over Memorial Day weekend.

"They were in the front yard and across the street in our lodge,” said Garrett.

Since then, the water has dropped and the clean-up is on.

"We've ripped out the walls and the floors and replaced all of those,” she stated.

The cabin is fixed and the pool now looks enticing.

"We've redone the new liner and got the pool ready,” she added.

Even the dock that was once submerged is back, standing 12 feet high.

"I wasn't even sure if it was there because the waves did so much damage,” she said.

Garrett did lose several trees to the floods, but her grass came back, helping her find some humor amongst the stress.

"I'm very happy to see grass again!" she said. "We've gone from too much water, to now, we're having to water to keep the grass alive."

She’s just happy and hopeful this weekend will help turn the year around.

“Probably going to mean a loss for sure this year, but I love living out here by the lake and I love having visitors,” said Garrett. “So, we rebuild and we go on."

If you'd like to take advantage of the reclaimed space this weekend, there are still some cabins available. There's also some tent camping spots open for just $25. You'll have access to the water and have a great holiday weekend.