Toddler Drowning Victim's Body Recovered From Keystone Lake

An 18-month-old drowning victim was recovered Saturday night from Keystone Lake, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The little girl's body was recovered in about eight feet of water about 25 feet from the shore a little before 9:30 p.m. during an extensive search of the lake after her family said she fell off a raft at about 6:45 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers said the toddler was on a raft with a 9-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl being pulled by three adults who had swam out about 30 feet from shore.

When the adults turned to swim back to shore, they noticed the girl wasn't on the raft and began to look for her.

Troopers said none of the children were wearing life jackets.